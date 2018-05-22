Witch memorial taped off after woman found dead on road

Police have cordoned off the Maggie Wall monument near Dunning in Perth and Kinross.

Annalise Johnstone: She was found dead near Auchterarder in Perthshire.

A witch monument which has connections to the Moors murderers has been cordoned off after a woman was found dead on a road.

Officers have taped off the Maggie Wall memorial near Dunning in Perth and Kinross as part of the investigation into the death of Annalise Johnstone.

The 22-year-old was found dead on the B8062 near Auchterarder in Perthshire.

The memorial, dedicated to a 17th century witch, is one of more than five locations being investigated by the police.

Death: Big police presence. STV

Ian Brady and Myra Hindley visited the memorial during their killing spree between July 1963 and October 1965.

The pair stood next to the monument during a holiday to Scotland in 1965. Brady is also understood to have visited the site as a child.

STV News understands officers are carrying out investigations at more than five other sites including flats in Auchterarder and Ardrossan.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are conducting a number of enquiries at various locations across Tayside."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.