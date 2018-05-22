Man charged after 'woman raped' outside nightclub 

The incident took place outside the Perthshire nightclub, Ice Factory, in January.

Sexual assault: 20-year-old man charged (file pic). Google 2018

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged rape outside a Perthshire nightclub.

The reported attack happened outside the Ice Factory, on January 28 at around 4am.

Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man has been charged after the incident which took place on Shore Road.

The man charged was arrested earlier in the investigation and released pending further enquiry which has now been concluded.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

No Court date has been set at this time.

