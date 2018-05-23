Stag found with antlers tangled in discarded fishing net

The picture was released with a warning over the impact of marine litter on wildlife.

The stag was pictured on the Isle of Rum. Scottish Natural Heritage / SWNS.com

A proud stag with its antlers wrapped in a discarded fishing net has revealed the impact of marine litter in Scotland.

In newly released pictures, a stag on the Isle of Rum is seen with a distressing crown of rubbish on its head.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), which manages the Rum National Nature Reserve, published the photographs to highlight the effect marine waste is having on nature.

Writers of SNH's Nature Scotland blog said: "Most of us have seen upsetting images of turtles, whales, dolphins or seabirds entangled with plastics or discarded fishing gear.

"Perhaps less well known is the tragic effect that marine litter can have on land mammals when it washes up on our beaches.

"Red deer stags with rope and netting caught on their antlers is an all too familiar occurrence, particularly around Scotland's west coast.

"Thankfully it doesn't always end so tragically, as stags naturally cast their antlers in the spring.

"It's not unusual to come across shed antlers entwined with old rope. But the worst cases do end badly.

"Sometimes the rope will rub, causing an open wound, and the afflicted animal will die from an infection."

SNH's Rum reserve manager Lesley Watt described marine litter as a "huge international problem".

She said: "Small actions can make a big difference, and everyone has a part to play."

