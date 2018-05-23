Man held over rape of woman in city centre alleyway

The alleged attack took place in St Paul's Court in Seagate, Dundee, on Monday.

Police: Alleyway was cordoned off.

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in an alleyway.

A 22-year-old was allegedly attacked in St Paul's Court in Seagate, Dundee, on Monday morning.

A man, 32, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective inspector Keith Duncan said: "We are aware that there may be concerns within the local community about this incident, but we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat or risk to the public.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Seagate area late on Sunday into the early hours of Monday who saw or heard anything which they think may help our investigation."

