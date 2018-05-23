Cow rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in mud

Local crofters also helped to free the animal from a bog near Portree on the Isle of Skye.

Cow: Animal handed over to vet.

A cow has been rescued after becoming stuck in mud on the Isle of Skye.

Fire crews were called out to help the animal in a bog near Portree on Saturday afternoon.

Local crofters helped the crews secure the cow before it was pulled free.

It was later passed on to a local vet.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene, near the B883 road.

"The crews, who are skilled in rope rescue, worked in partnership with local crofters to stabilise and secure the animal before assisting it to safety.

"Firefighters left the cow in the care of a local vet and left the scene at 3.20pm."

