Students to drive from Prague to Siberia in Toyota Yaris

Luke Steven and Callum Duff will raise cash for charity in the Mongol Rally.

Two Aberdeen students are taking on one of the biggest adventures of their lives as they prepare to drive from Prague to Siberia in the name of charity.

Luke Steven, 20, and Callum Duff, 21, will drive thousands of miles in the Mongol Rally, starting just outside Prague and finishing in Ulan Ade - all in a 13-year-old Toyota Yaris.

Luke said: "I've been travelling before I went to university and was trying to find something a bit more challenging.

"Callum came to me and said I've found the Mongol Rally, do you want to do it with me? And I just leapt at the opportunity."

The pair, studying at Aberdeen University, have just three rules to follow: use a vehicle with a one litre engine or less, do it with no support, and raise at least one thousand pounds for charity.

Rally: Callum and Luke will attempt the journey in a Toyota Yaris. STV

They are confident that their car will get them through the journey - but they're loading it with supplies just in case.

They have decided to raise £500 each for Dogs For Good and Cool Earth.

In July, the pair will head for the starting line just outside Prague for the rally launch on the 16.

From there they'll drive through eastern Europe and into Azerbaijan before taking a ferry across the Caspian Sea, into central Asia.

Travelling up into Russia, the pair will cross the finish line in Siberia's Ulan Ude on the August 10, before making the return journey back to Aberdeen.

Organisers said if you don't get lost or come across danger, then it's not a real adventure.

Callum added: "We're excited to see the things you wouldn't normally see as a standard tourist - it's kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity."

