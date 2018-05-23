Man charged over rape of woman in city centre alleyway

A 32-year-old man is to appear in court over the alleged incident in Dundee.

Alleged rape: Man will appear in court (file pic).

A man has been charged in relation to the alleged rape of a woman in an alleyway in Dundee.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been charged.

The man in question was held in connection with the alleged incident earlier today.

A 22-year-old was allegedly attacked in St Paul's Court in Seagate, Dundee, on Monday morning.

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday 24th May.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

