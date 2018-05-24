V&A Dundee to be centre of Italian architect festival

A photographic exhibition of the new museum will be on display at Venice Biennale.

Exhibition: The photographs will be shown in Venice. Hufton+Crow

A photographic exhibition of V&A Dundee is to take a starring role in this year's world-renowned Venice Biennale in Italy.

The Biennale, taking place from May 26 to November 25 in the Palazzo Bembo, is an architecture exhibition in its 16th year.

The exhibition is part of Time Space Existence, organised by the European Cultural Centre with the support of the GAA Foundation.

The architect of the V&A Dundee, Kengo Kuma, said: "My inspiration always starts from the place where the project will be.

"In the past, I have visited Scotland many times. It is a very beautiful country and I'm truly in love with the Scottish landscape and nature.

"When we started this competition, the first thing I wanted to do was visit the site.

Venice: They will be displayed as part of Biennale. Hufton+Crow

"I always want to do this. I would be too scared otherwise. After all, certain things can be felt there and nowhere else.

"The uniqueness of this project for us is in the position between the water and the city - it is very different from a normal site as it sits in between land and water.

"As we started thinking about the project one of my colleagues showed me a picture of the cliffs of north-eastern Scotland - it's as if the earth and water had a long conversation and finally created this stunning shape.

"The design of V&A Dundee attempts to translate this geographical uniqueness into the building by creating an artificial cliff.

"The big idea for V&A Dundee was bringing together nature and architecture, and to create a new living room for the city.

"I hope the museum can change the city and become its centre of gravity. I am delighted and proud that this is my first building in the UK."

The new design museum will open on Saturday, September 15.

