Man held over 'murder' of woman found dead in woods

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead next to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning.

Annalise Johnstone: Death treated as murder.

A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly murdered in woods.

Annalise Johnstone, from Ardrossan, Ayrshire, was found dead next to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on May 10.

Police are now treating the 22-year-old's death as murder.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Ms Johnstone's death.

Detective Superintendent James Smith of said : "I can confirm today that we have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the death of Annalise, which is now being treated as murder.

"Our thoughts are very much with Annalise's family and friends, who are still being supported by specialist officers during this difficult time.

"A number of enquiries are being carried out at locations across Tayside as part of our investigations into her death.

"Enquiries have necessitated the closure of the B8062 and I am grateful for the patience of local residents and motorists while this work is being carried out.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their assistance during this investigation."

