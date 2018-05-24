Man charged over 'murder' of woman found dead in woods

The body of Annalise Johnstone, 22, was discovered on the roadside in Perthshire.

Annalise Johnston: 24-year-old man charged over her death.

A man has been charged over the alleged murder of a young woman in the woods in Perthshire.

Annalise Johnstone, from Ardrossan, Ayrshire, was found dead next to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on May 10.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered in a wooded area at the roadside.

Police confirmed earlier it had arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident, later charging him.

He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective superintendent James Smith, of the major investigation team, said: "I can now confirm that we have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of Annalise Johnstone, whose body was found in a wooded area at the roadside of B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on Thursday, May 10. '

"Our thoughts continue to be with Annalise's family and friends at this difficult time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.