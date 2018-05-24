Man charged over 'murder' of woman found dead in woods
The body of Annalise Johnstone, 22, was discovered on the roadside in Perthshire.
A man has been charged over the alleged murder of a young woman in the woods in Perthshire.
Annalise Johnstone, from Ardrossan, Ayrshire, was found dead next to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on May 10.
The 22-year-old's body was discovered in a wooded area at the roadside.
Police confirmed earlier it had arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident, later charging him.
He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detective superintendent James Smith, of the major investigation team, said: "I can now confirm that we have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of Annalise Johnstone, whose body was found in a wooded area at the roadside of B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on Thursday, May 10. '
"Our thoughts continue to be with Annalise's family and friends at this difficult time."
