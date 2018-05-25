Family concerned for teenager missing for two days
Tyler Barnes, 14, has been missing from Elgin, Moray since Wednesday.
A family of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for two days are urgently appealing for information on his location.
Tyler Barnes has been missing from his home in Elgin, Moray since Wednesday.
Tyler is described as white, 5ft9. a slim build with short brown hair worn in a side parting.
He is known to wear black trainers and tracksuit bottoms and speaks with an English accent.
Anyone with information on Tylers location is asked to phone police on 101.
