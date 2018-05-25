Driver injured in crash as road closed for seven hours

The smash happened on the A947 between Aberdeen and Newmacher at 11.30pm on Thursday.

Crash: Man taken to hospital. Police Scotland

A driver has been injured in a car crash, forcing a road to be closed for seven hours.

The smash happened on the A947 between Aberdeen and Newmacher at 11.30pm on Thursday.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash.

Officers closed the road for seven hours before it was reopened at 6.30am on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "His injuries are not believed to be serious."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.