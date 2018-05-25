Driver injured in crash as road closed for seven hours
The smash happened on the A947 between Aberdeen and Newmacher at 11.30pm on Thursday.
A driver has been injured in a car crash, forcing a road to be closed for seven hours.
A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash.
Officers closed the road for seven hours before it was reopened at 6.30am on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "His injuries are not believed to be serious."
