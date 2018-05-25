Cyclist dies after crash with lorry on country road
The accident happened on the B9097 heading towards Nivingstone Hill, Kinross, on Friday.
A cyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a lorry on a country road.
The accident happened on the B9097 heading towards Nivingstone Hill, Kinross, around 10am on Friday.
Police Scotland confirmed the road is currently closed to allow a full scene investigation to take place.
A force spokesman said: "Next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting 1058 of 25 May.
