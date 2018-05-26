Body of man discovered as police cordon off street

Emergency services were called to Brown Constable Street in Dundee on Friday.

The body of a man has been discovered on a street.

Emergency services were called to Brown Constable Street in Dundee at 9.30am on Friday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers cordoned off a stretch of the street while investigations were carried out.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland attended at Brown Constable Street, Dundee, at 9.35am following the sudden death of a man.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call from Police Scotland to attend an incident in Brown Constable Street in Dundee at 9.44am.

"We sent one ambulance and treated a male at the incident. We did not convey any patients to hospital."

