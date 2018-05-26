Three-year-old girl and family rescued from water

The alert was raised near Applecross in Wester Ross, the Highlands, on Friday.

Applecross: The family were in two kayaks and a canoe. Kyle Lifeboat RNLI

A three-year-old girl and her family have been rescued from water.

A family of five, including a three-year-old girl, were in two kayaks and a canoe.

The group lost sight of the canoe and were forced to call for help before scrambling back to the shore.

A Kyle Lifeboat RNLI spokesman said: "The family group consisted of five people in kayaks and a canoe.

"They were well prepared and set off from Toscaig in good weather, however the conditions soon worsened.

"The two kayaks lost sight of the canoe in the choppy conditions and they did the correct thing by alerting the emergency services."

He added: "Two crew members went ashore to ensure everyone was accounted for, and to ensure there were no injuries."

