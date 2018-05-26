Hollyoaks star leads first ever pride parade in Aberdeen

The march is celebrating the region's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual community.

Pride parade: Thousands gathered in Aberdeen. STV

The first ever Grampian Pride Parade has taken place in Aberdeen.

The event is being led by Aberdeen-born Hollyoaks actress Annie Wallace on Saturday.

The march, on Union Street, is celebrating the region's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) community.

Singer Sandi Thom, from Banff, Aberdeenshire, is due to lead further celebrations at the Grampian Pride Village, which has been set up at the Beach Boulevard.

Justine Smithers, of Grampian Pride, said: "It's something I've always wanted for Aberdeen, and never thought it possible, but we're finally here today!

"People have been able to hold hands walking down the street, no matter who they are, who they love, or how they identify.

"People are still given abuse on the streets today, so it's important for everybody to come together.

"When we started out, we wanted the event to be big but we didn't think we'd ever get there, having never done it before.

"We have a turnout of around 5000 from the village and we've been told there could be up to 10,000 people on Union Street.

"Glasgow and Edinburgh already have their own big pride events. Aberdeen is supposed to be the third major city in Scotland, so it's about time we had a major pride event.

A supporter of the pride march added: "Pride is important because it shows that everyone needs equality and it's a chance for us to show that recognition is here now.

"Aberdeen is the greyest city in Scotland, and I feel like we are bringing some colour to the area."

