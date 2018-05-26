Charity workers rescued after being stranded on mountain

The men were descending from Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms when they got lost.

Charity workers: Rescued by helicopter on mountain. Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

Three charity workers have been rescued from a Scottish mountain after being stranded overnight.

The men in their 20s were descending Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms on Friday when the weather caused them to loose their bearings.

Rescue services were made aware of the situation at around 11pm.

The trio were picked up by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and taken down the mountain in the early hours of the morning.

A Cairngorm mountain rescue service (CMRT) spokesman said: "CMRT and the coastguard helicopter were called out at 2am to assist a group of three who had become disoriented in the dark and mist after an evening ascent of Ben Macdui.

"This was the third incident of the day where the helicopter saved us a lot work."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.