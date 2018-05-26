Major search for seven-year-old boy missing from home
Nathan Ross went missing from his home in Dalneigh, Inverness, at around 8am on Saturday.
A major search has been launched for a seven-year-old boy who has gone missing with his mother's partner.
Nathan Ross went missing from his home in Dalneigh, Inverness, at around 8am on Saturday.
Officers believe the boy is with his mother's partner, Clive Topping, aged 39.
The pair have failed to make contact with friends or family.
Nathan is described as 4ft tall, slim, with short brown/red hair. He has a bottom front tooth missing.
Mr Topping is described as around 5ft 4in tall, slim, with receding fair hair.
Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances at this time, however they have been unable to trace either party.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.