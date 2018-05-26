First same-sex wedding takes place in Scots shopping centre

Joy McIntosh and Nydine Park tied the knot in Union Square, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

Wedding: Couple been together for four years. Simon Price

The first same-sex wedding to be hosted inside a Scottish shopping centre has taken place.

Joy McIntosh and Nydine Park tied the knot in Union Square, Aberdeen, in celebration of the Grampian Pride Parade on Saturday.

The brides were joined by friends and family while a registrar conducted the ceremony.

The newlyweds celebrated with a complimentary champagne reception in Pizza Express following the service.

Marriage: The brides were joined by friends and family. Simon Price

Ms Mcintosh said: "We had been thinking about getting married for a while now.

"We read about the opportunity at Union Square and the fact it was designed to celebrate Grampian Pride made us take the plunge!

"The service itself was exactly what we had hoped for, and my now wife Nydine looked so beautiful as she walked down the aisle."

Union Square: They had a reception in Pizza Express. Simon Price

A Union Square spokesman added: "We are thrilled that Joy and Nydine took this unique opportunity to get married in Union Square in celebration of the first ever Grampian Pride.

"We want to congratulate the happy couple and wish them a lifetime of love and happiness."

Deejay Bullock, of Grampian Pride, said: "It's fantastic to have Union Square's support for our first ever Grampian Pride and even better to have Joy and Nydine mark the day by celebrating their love in such a unique and special way."

