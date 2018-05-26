Man arrested over suspicious death in block of flats
Emergency services were called to Brown Constable Street in Dundee on Friday.
A man has been arrested over the suspicious death of another man in a block of flats.
Emergency services were called to Brown Constable Street in Dundee at 9.35am on Friday.
The body of a man was found in a flat after a member of the public alerted police.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
Detective chief inspector David Pinkney said: "Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man is continuing and there has and will be police activity in the area for some time.
"I would like to thank the local community for their understanding whilst we carry out our investigations.
"We believe this has been a contained incident with no wider threat to the local community.
"Additional patrols will be carried out in the area by community officers to provide reassurance and assistance to local residents."
