Seven-year-old boy who went missing from home found

Nathan Ross went missing from his home in Dalneigh, Inverness, on Saturday.

Nathan Ross: Found safe and well.

A seven-year-old boy who went missing with his mother's partner has been found.

Nathan Ross went missing from his home in Dalneigh, Inverness, at around 8am on Saturday.

A major search was launched to find the youngster who was believed to have been with Clive Topping, aged 39.

Officers confirmed he was found safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their help and support in tracing Nathan."

