Ferocious wildfire breaks out on Highland hillside

Search: Two vehicles were seen in the area. PA

A major wildfire has broken out on hills in the Highlands.

Crews were called to a fire in Upper Diabaig, Torridon, in the Highlands, on Sunday morning.

Officers are investigating the cause of the fire and have launched an investigation to find two vans seen in the area.

The first is a small red van which two men had been travelling in and the second is a white camper van believed to have a Dutch registration.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland along with Scottish Fire and Rescue is currently in attendance at a large wildfire in Upper Diabaig.

"Officers would like to speak to any persons who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious this morning around 10.15am.

"In particular, officers are appealing to trace two males who were seen in the area around that time who are believed to have been travelling in a small red van, and also the occupants of a white camper van believed to be a Dutch registered vehicle."

