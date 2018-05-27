Wildfires tackled at three locations in the Highlands

Fire service is urging the public to be aware of an increased risk of wildfires until Thursday.

Firefighters have been tackling three wildfires in the Highlands.

Crews were called to a large blaze in the Carbost area of the Isle of Skye on Sunday morning.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised just before 10am.

A short time later, a wildfire took hold in Upper Diabaig, in the Torridon area of the Highlands.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene at around 10.30am.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and want to trace two vehicles seen in the area.

The first is a small red van which two men had been travelling in and the second is a white camper van believed to have a Dutch registration.

Fire crews were reportedly later called to a wildfire in the Strathcarron area on Sunday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is urging the public to be aware of an increased risk of wildfires until Thursday.

Area manager Bruce Farquharson said: "We urge everyone to make sure that they don't increase the chance of wildfire - be aware of the risks and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

"Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

"They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

"Many rural and remote communities, such as those in the Highland area, are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage."

On the Upper Diabaig incident, a police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to any persons who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious this morning around 10.15am.

"In particular officers are appealing to trace two males who were seen in the area around that time who are believed to have been travelling in a small red van, and also the occupants of a white camper van believed to be a Dutch registered vehicle."