Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper fighting for life after fall

Neale Cooper: He is in intensive care in hospital. SNS

Aberdeen FC legend Neale Cooper is fighting for his life after falling at a block of flats.

The Gothenburg Great is in intensive care following the incident at Ferguson Court in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Police were called to a communal stairwell after Cooper was found in a critical condition at 1.45am on Sunday.

The Dons legend lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup with the Dons in 1983.

He also won two Premier Division titles, four Scottish Cups and the League Cup with Aberdeen.

Detective inspector David Howieson said: "Police inquiries were ongoing throughout the night to establish the full circumstances, however the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we have dealt with the incident."

The midfielder came through the ranks at Pittodrie during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as manager.

He also played for Rangers, Dunfermline and Ross County in Scotland, as well as turning out for Aston Villa and Reading south of the border.

After retirement from playing, Cooper became a boss, starting his career in the dugout with Ross County.

He went on to manage Hartlepool United twice, Gillingham and Peterborough in the English lower leagues.

