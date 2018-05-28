Crews continue to battle three wildfires in the Highlands

The blazes are being tackled on Skye, Torridon and the Strathcarron area.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5790453835001-news-182805-wildfire16x9.jpg" />

Firefighters remain at the scene of three wildfires in the Highlands.

Crews were called to a large blaze in the Carbost area of the Isle of Skye on Sunday morning.

Six fire engines responded after the alarm was raised just before 10am.

The area has been split into four sectors but only one has been extinguished, although firefighters are continuing to monitor it for hotspots.

A short time later, a wildfire took hold in Upper Diabaig, in the Torridon area of the Highlands.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene at around 10.30am.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and want to trace two vehicles seen in the area.

The first is a small red van which two men had been travelling in and the second is a white camper van believed to have a Dutch registration.

Fire crews were later called to a wildfire in the Strathcarron area on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday morning the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on crews are still dealing with both fires.

It has also warned of an increased risk of wildfires until Thursday.

Area manager Bruce Farquharson said: "We urge everyone to make sure that they don't increase the chance of wildfire - be aware of the risks and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

"Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

"They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

"Many rural and remote communities, such as those in the Highland area, are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.