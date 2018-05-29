Finn Mackin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia just before his first birthday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5790839056001-four-year-old-boy-meets-hero-donor-who-saved-his-life.jpg" />

A four-year-old boy who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia just before his first birthday has met the "hero" donor who saved his life.

Finn Mackin was believed to be a healthy baby until his parents noticed his left eye was swollen when he was 11 months old.

They initially thought it was an infection until they received the devastating news that he was suffering from a rare aggressive form of leukaemia.

After chemotherapy failed to work, a bone marrow transplant became his only chance of survival and his life was saved thanks to stranger Anthony Lenton, who was found to be a perfect donor match.

Anthony's identity had remained a secret for two-and-a-half years, until he travelled from Galashiels for an emotional meeting with Finn and his family at their home in Stonehaven.

They now hope their story will inspire others to sign up to become a potential donor.

Finn's mother Siobhan called Anthony a "true hero,".

She said: "Finn has a friend for life.

"We were running out of options and the transplant was the final option.

"You're relying on this one thing."

Finn with his parents and donor Anthony. STV

Finn's father Stephen added: "It's probably even harder the second time, facing the relapse."



Anthony had signed up to the register as a student, and was identified by the Anthony Nolan Trust as a perfect donor match for Finn.

In a selfless act, he underwent the rare procedure of having stem cells removed from his bone marrow.

The cells were then given to Finn via a drip, in October 2015 and two years later he remains cancer-free.

Anthony remains modest about his role, but says it's starting to sink in.

He said: "I have a nephew the same age and I can't imagine him going through the same things that Finn has.

"It's amazing. He looks like he's not even been through anything, he's just a normal child that's just happened to go through a horrible ordeal."

It's now hoped Finn and Anthony's story will encourage others to sign up to the register.

Amy Bartlett, from UK based stem cell charity Anthony Nolan said: "You could literally save somebody's life, as we've seen happen with young Finn.

"I mean this story could have been so different, but for the generosity of a complete stranger."

Finn's family say they'll remain friends for life, and Anthony has been invited to Siobhan and Stephen's wedding next year.

Siobhan said: "Without Anthony, Finn wouldn't be here - as simple as that."

Stephen added: "Life as we know it would be something completely different.

"So we'll be forever thankful for what Anthony did."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.