Skye wildfire: Man reported to prosecutors over blaze

Crews battled for 12 hours to bring the large fire under control near Sligachan on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5790453835001-news-182805-wildfire16x9.jpg" />

A man has been reported to prosecutors over a wildfire on the Isle of Skye which raged for 12 hours.

The fire was reported near Sligachan around 10am on Sunday, with six fire engines called to the scene.

It was one of three wildfires which started in the Highlands on Sunday.

Blazes also broke out in Upper Diabaig, in the Torridon area and near Strathcarron.

A 49-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident on Skye.

Police are trying to establish the cause of the other fires.

Inspector Lynda Allan said: "It is thanks to the tireless work of retained and full-time firefighters that these fires have been brought under control with no injuries or significant damage to property.

"I would urge people to enjoy the fine weather we've been experiencing responsibly.

"Conditions are extremely dry in the Highlands so please be very careful if discarding cigarettes or using naked flames.

"Police Scotland will continue to thoroughly investigate the cause of wildfires and report anyone found to be responsible to the Procurator Fiscal."

