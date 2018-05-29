Family flee home during 'terrifying' petrol bomb attack

Two cars were destroyed in the incident in Sandhaven, Aberdeenshire, on Monday morning.

Cars: Both cars destroyed in attack.

A family were forced to flee their home after their cars were targeted in a "terrifying" petrol bomb attack.

Louise Cheyne, her husband Martin Cheyne and four young sons had to shelter in a neighbour's house while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Their blue BMW 220 and the grey Vauxhall Corsa were destroyed in the incident in Sandhaven, Aberdeenshire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have launched an investigation after confirming that it is being treated as deliberate, and a fire service investigations unit has also attended as part of the inquiry.

Ms Cheyne said the family had been woken as the blaze tore through the two cars she and her husband use for work.

The 35-year-old said the ordeal had been "terrifying" and took her four young sons, aged between 11 and two, to a neighbour's home as firefighters battled the flames.

"We've got four kids under the age of 11 and it was quite scary," she said.

"It's just out of the blue because Sandhaven is just a quiet wee village.

"We want the people who did this to know that this isn't on."

Louise said the incident has left her children "shaken" and warned the fire "could have been worse".

Mr Cheyne, a mechanical fitter, added: "We had to flee because we didn't know what was next.

"There were two gas tankers just yards from the fire."

Detective sergeant Martyn Thomson said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing into the fires which we are treating as having been started deliberately.

"Thankfully no-one was hurt but had the fires not been noticed so quickly, the outcome could have been much worse.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.