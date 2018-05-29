Missing man 'could have travelled to anywhere in UK'

Alan Jones, from Rhynie, was last seen at Marischal College in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Alan Jones: Anyone with information asked to call police.

A man who has been reported missing from Aberdeenshire could have travelled to anywhere in the UK, according to police.

Alan Jones, from Rhynie, was last seen at Marischal College in Aberdeen on Wednesday May 23.

The 52-year-old was reported missing two days later after concerns were raised.

Mr Jones is known to hitch-hike and police believe he might have travelled to another part of the UK.

Sergeant John Kearney said: "We are liaising with our colleagues across Scotland and also other forces in the UK to ensure that Alan's description is shared far and wide.

"We are also carrying out extensive CCTV work and pursuing other lines of enquiry to try and establish his exact movements over the past week.

"I want to appeal to Alan directly to please make contact with police to let us know you are safe and well if you see this appeal - our only aim is to ensure you are OK.

"You can phone 101 or turn up at any local police station where you can speak to an officer and tell them who you are."

Mr Jones is described as around 5ft 11 tall with short brown hair and an English accent. When last seen he was wearing dark jeans and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

