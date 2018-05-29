Man 'murdered artist in his home and robbed him of £10'

John Styles appeared in court accused of killing Dutch artist Jeroen van Neijhof.

Artist: Mr van Neijhof lived on Brown Constable Street.

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a Dutch artist while robbing him of £10 in Dundee.

John Styles is alleged to have battered Jeroen van Neijhof with a piece of wood and repeatedly struck him on the head and body.

The incident is said to have taken place at Mr van Neijhof's flat in Brown Constable Street at around 9.35am on Friday.

Prosecutors said Styles then repeatedly struck him with a knife or similar instrument and murdered him, as well as robbing him of £10 in cash along with a box and its contents.

It is alleged he was on two bail orders, one from just seven days before the alleged murder, at the time.

Mr Neijhof, 38, was a professional artist and sculptor, originally from Apeldoorn in The Netherlands.

He produced paintings and paper sculptures from his studio at his home, selling them online for hundreds of pounds each.

Styles, 21, of no fixed abode, made no plea to a single charge of murder and robbery during a private hearing on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor David Duncan made no motion for bail on Styles' behalf during a brief hearing.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination and remanded Styles in custody meantime.

He is expected to appear back in court next week.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team, said: "I would like to again thank the local community for their understanding whilst we have been carrying out our investigations.

"Additional patrols have been carried out in the area by community officers to provide reassurance and assistance to local residents."

