Hundreds of mountain bikers set for world cup in Highlands

The UCI Downhill World Cup race will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Fort William.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5790980726001-mountain-biker-takes-on-cathkin-braes.jpg" />

More than 20,000 mountain bike fans are expected in the Highlands on Saturday and Sunday for the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup.

Around 250 elite riders from 25 different countries are expected to take part in the race at the Aonach Mor mountain in Fort William.

It is the only UK leg of the eight-round World Cup series.

The theme of this year's event, Forged in the Fort, is a nod to the incredible reputation Fort William has established at an international level.

As well as being one of Scotland's most breath-taking locations, Fort William has an impressive industrial heritage, founded on aluminium smelting, hydro electricity and forestry.

Biker: More than 200 mountain bikers are expected in the Highlands. Tony Marsh

British National Champion Greg Williamson, from the Black Isle in Ross-shire, is excited to be back on home ground for the race.

He said: "I love racing in Fort William.

"I'm from Inverness so I did a lot of junior racing here and always dreamed of competing in the World Cup.

"My career has definitely been forged in the Fort and undoubtedly one of the best venues on the circuit, both in terms of the technical challenge and the amazing atmosphere created by the fans."

Event organiser Mike Jardine said: "This year we are paying homage to the incredible influence Fort William has had on the world of downhill racing.

"Reputations are created here and a win at Fort William means so much for every rider."

Since welcoming the first World Cup in 2002, the event has gone on to win an impressive 33 national and international accolades and is widely recognised by the riding community as the best event on the eight-stage global circuit.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.