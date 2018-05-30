Key air quality target met for first time ever in Dundee

The annual and daily air quality objectives for particulates were met in full across the city.

Pollution: More electric vehicles improving air quality (file pic). Ruben de Rijcke

A key air quality target has been met for the first time in Dundee.

According to a report for the council, the annual and daily air quality objectives for particulates were met in full for the first time at all real-time monitoring sites throughout the city.

The hourly average for nitrogen dioxide was also met in full, although annual means were still exceeded at Lochee Road and the Seagate.

A rise in the number of electric vehicles being used within the city has been key in driving down pollution levels, the report noted.

Dundee City Council's community safety convener Alan Ross said: "We welcome the further improvements that have been made with air quality and this shows that the measures being implemented by the council are having a positive effect. However, we will continue to make every effort to maintain the good progress made.

"We will also be working with the Scottish Government and partners on the Cleaner Air For Scotland strategy and will continue to engage positively with all of the local vehicle operators within the city to ensure that we meet all of the air quality targets as early as is possible.

"Additionally, we are holding our Clean Air Day on June 21 and will be engaging with the public and commercial sector to show how everyone can help improve air quality by using more environmentally friendly and healthier options of travelling and transport".

