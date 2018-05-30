Scots paracyclist wins gold at national championships

Teenager Fin Graham emerged as the British paracycling champion for his category.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5791335584001-year-of-the-young-person-paracyclist.jpg" />

An ambitious young paracyclist has won his first British title just months after taking up the sport at a competitive level.

Fin Graham, of Strathpeffer, emerged as the national paracycling champion for his category of disability at the championships staged by British Cycling, the sport's national governing body.

The 17-year-old also gained bronze in his time trials.

The determined teenager was born with two club feet and has no calf muscle on his right leg.

But he has not let his disability get in the way of his passion for cycling and he has ambitions to represent his country at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Fin, who has already caught the attention of British Cycling coaches, was delighted to come away with the coveted winner's red and blue top after taking part in the weekend championships held in Chester and North Wales.

He said: "I went into the race really confident.

"I knew I had been getting good results and I knew I had it in me. I wanted it so much and I knew I had to put in the work to get it."

The hour-long road race took place on a closed circuit in Rhyl while the time trial took place in Chester.

Fin, who lives with his parents, Drew and Dee Graham, and brother, Rory, is a part-time retail assistant at the Go Outdoors store in Inverness.

Due to the lack of training facilities and competitive events in the Highlands, he has to travel regularly to Glasgow and further afield for training sessions and also goes all over the UK to gain competitive experience in a bid to improve his performance.

"He has not even been road racing a year and he is already a British champion." Dee Graham.

The dedicated cyclist and his family hope his win will now inspire would-be sponsors and local businesses to get behind him in his efforts as the travelling and accommodation costs are a big financial burden.

Mrs Graham said: "We really hope people will get behind him.

"He has not even been road racing a year and he is already a British champion. He is already establishing his credentials.

"We are hoping there might be some companies out there who might want to help us with travel - whether it is the use of a van to go to races, or help with getting him to training."

He will travel to South Wales for another competition next week while during the winter he plans to take part in a series of velodrome events.

The youngster has already been taken under the wing of British Cycling after being invited by the head of the paralympic performance programme to take part in talent identification sessions at the velodrome in Derby last October.

Having been impressed with his performance and attitude, the organisation allocated him a coach and training programme to follow.

In addition to cycling six days a week, he attends a range of training events including a recent coast-to-coast cycle over two days from Morecombe Bay to Whitby.

In January, he raced in UK track championships at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester where he was the only Scottish paracyclist at the event and one of the youngest male riders.

Immediately before the event, opportunist thieves used bolt cutters to steal his £1500 road bike from the roof rack of the family car.

But undeterred, Fin still managed to notch up personal best times in his three races using his track bike which fortunately was inside the car.

In May, he joined other British paracyclists for the Paracycling Road World Cup in Belgium to gain experience.

"It was a fantastic opportunity for him," Mrs Graham said.

"He was totally at home and loved being around the other athletes.

"He also had the opportunity to go to Holland but had to turn it down because we couldn't finance that."

Mr Graham said the Highland Velodrome Trust HiVelo had awarded Fin £500 to help with expenses for which the family was grateful.

The trust has been campaigning for a velodrome, or "development hub" for cyclists of all persuasions, ages and abilities in the Highlands of Scotland.

Mr Graham said: "If a facility like that was built in Inverness, it would give more people more opportunities,".

