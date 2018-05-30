Headteacher who gave wedding ring to pupil struck off

Gordon McDonald spent 'long periods alone' in his office with the child during 2015.

School: Gordon McDonald was headteacher.

The headteacher of a secondary school spent "long periods alone" in his office with a pupil and repeatedly gave his wedding ring to the child.

Gordon McDonald has agreed to be struck off at the General Teaching Counctil for Scotland (GTCS).

The former head of Kirkwall Grammar School in Orkney admitted three charges at the GTCS.

The incidents took place between January and February 2015.

Charges state Mr McDonald spent "long periods alone" in his office with a pupil, named only as Pupil A, with the door closed.

He also failed to record discussions with Pupil A on the school recording system, which is known as "on the button."

The third charge states he "repeatedly swapped rings" with Pupil A and allowed the pupil to keep his wedding ring for "periods of time".

Mr McDonald had requested that the GTCS decision take place in private but this was rejected in an earlier hearing.

The decision means he is unable to reapply to be a teacher for at least two years.

The head teacher left his position at Kirkwall Grammar School later the same year.

A spokeswoman for Orkney Islands Council said: "Mr McDonald is no longer employed by Orkney Islands Council, having left our employment in December 2015."

She continued: "A thorough internal investigation was carried out, details of which were referred to the GTCS as is the correct procedure.

"Our focus is on the future and on ensuring that Kirkwall Grammar School continues to be a great place for pupils to learn and enjoy their time at school."

