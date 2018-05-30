Search for hillwalker reported missing in Highlands

Ian Stalker has not returned after going walking near a 2995ft peak in Lochaber on Tuesday

Missing: Ian Stalker.

A search has been launched for a hillwalker who has gone missing in the Highlands.

Ian Stalker, from Edinburgh, has been reported overdue in Knoydart, Lochaber.

The 65-year-old had been walking near Sgurr a Choire-bheithe, a 2995ft peak, on Tuesday evening.

He is likely to be using walking poles and wearing a red or blue fleece.

Sergeant Keith Almond said: "We are urging any other hillwalkers who have been in the Knoydart area and believes they have seen Mr Stalker or a man matching his description to get in touch urgently.

"You can contact police in Fort William on 101, quoting incident 1080 of May 30."

