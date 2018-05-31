Therapy dog bounds in for cuddles at Scots airport

Stressed-out passengers meet Alaskan malamute Harley at Aberdeen in UK first.

Harley: Calming nerves at Aberdeen Airport.

Scotland's first therapy dog for stressed-out airport passengers has been easing the nerves of travellers.

Alaskan malamute Harley has been walking through Aberdeen International Airport alongside owner Niel Chisholm to help put worried travellers at ease.

Therapy dogs have previously been used in North America, but this is believed to be a first for the UK.

Harley was initially brought in on a trial basis in March, but was an "instant hit".

Airport manager Fraser Bain said that he could see passengers' faces light up when they saw the dog.

He said: "The use of therapy dogs has become quite common in North American airports to reduce customer anxiety and improve the passenger experience but we were not aware of any such schemes in UK airports.

"Harley made his first visit to the airport in March 2018 and he was an instant hit.

"He is a beautiful dog with such a gentle nature that people warmed to him straight away.

"Harley and Niel toured around the airport and we literally could see passengers' moods changing and a smile appearing on people's faces."

After sharing the pooch's new role on social media, one passenger even contacted the gentle giant's owner to ask if the dog could stay longer to meet her autistic son on their return home.

"We shared pictures and videos on the airport social media channels at the time and we actually received a request from a member of the public to meet a member of their family, who was on the autistic spectrum, arriving back from their holiday," he said.

"Harley provided a safe point to start conversations and his non-judgemental, accepting nature made him a perfect distraction for some people.

"We are keen to explore further ways of how Harley can be of benefit to passengers travelling through the airport, whether this is linked to busier periods at the airport or tied in to help passengers with hidden disabilities."

The therapy dog was adopted by Niel four years ago and is expected to return to Aberdeen Airport in July.

