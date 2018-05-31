Body found in search for hillwalker reported missing
The family of Ian Stalker have been informed following the discover in the Highlands.
A body has been found in the search for a hillwalker who went missing in the Highlands.
Ian Stalker, from Edinburgh, was reported overdue in Knoydart, Lochaber.
The 65-year-old had been walking near Sgurr a Choire-bheithe, a 2995ft peak, on Tuesday evening but failed to return.
A coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team recovered the body.
Mr Stalker's family have been informed.
Sergeant Keith Almond said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
