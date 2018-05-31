Lift off! Space centre planned for remote Scots island
The small island of Unst, off Shetland, is being touted for satellite launches.
The UK's northernmost inhabited island is being touted as a potential site to launch satellites into space.
Unst, which is 46 miles square and has a population of just over 600, has been earmarked as the future home of the Shetland Space Centre.
Supporters of the plan say clear air space and a lack of nearby cities make it the ideal location for rocket launches.
But the site would need a licence from the UK Space Agency in order to carry out launches.
This week experts from the space industry were given a tour of the site at Lamba Ness.
'What we're looking to do is position Unst at the forefront of the UK space race.'Frank Strang
Small satellites are currently being built in Scotland but they must be launched abroad.
It is hoped Unst, which previously hosted an RAF radar station at Saxa Vord, could launch its first satellites in August 2020.
Frank Strang, who is organising the bid in Unst, said: "What we're looking to do is position Unst at the forefront of the UK space race.
"Unst is ideally situated for us to build a vertical launch site.
"It's all down to geography, it's all down to physics and location, location, location."
