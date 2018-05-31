Man missing from home village found safe in England

Alan Jones had last been seen more than a week ago near Aberdeen.

Alan Jones: Found safe and well.

A man who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced safe and well.

Alan Jones, from Rhynie, was last seen at Marischal College in Aberdeen on Wednesday, May 23.

The 52-year-old was believed to have travelled to another part of the UK since he was known to hitch-hike.

On Thursday afternoon, Police Scotland confirmed that he had been found safely in England.

A representative for Police Scotland said: "Police can confirm that Alan Jones, 52, who had been reported missing from the Rhynie area has been traced safe and well in England.

"Thank you to members of the public and media who assisted with the inquiry."

