Man charged over death after fire in block of flats

Gary Gallogley, 54, died following the blaze on Mackintosh Road in Inverness.

Gary Gallogley: Pronounced dead after fire.

A man has been charged over the death of another man after a fire in a block of flats.

Gary Gallogley, 54, died in the blaze on Mackintosh Road in Inverness.

A 23-year-old man has been charged over the death on Tuesday, April 3.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Eddie Ross said: "I can confirm that we have charged a 23-year-old man in connection with the death of Gary Gallogley in Inverness.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience during our enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Gallogley's family and friends at this sad time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.