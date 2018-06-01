Search launched for teenager last seen at train station

William Stewart, 15, was last seen at Elgin train station on Wednesday.

William Stewart: Missing from Moray.

A search has been launched to trace a 15-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Moray.

William Stewart was last seen at Elgin train station at 1pm on Wednesday, May 29.

He is around 5ft 6in, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket with fur lined hood, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

Police Scotland say he has links to the Elgin and Lossiemouth areas.

Sergeant Krystle Ross said: "We believe William is in the Elgin area and so I would ask that if anyone sees him to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4151 of May 30."

