Mountain bikers descend on Fort William for world cup

Around 250 elite riders from 25 countries are taking part in the competition.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5792452814001-mountain-bikers-descend-on-fort-william.jpg" />

Hundreds of competitors have descended on the Highlands for the only UK leg of the mountain biking world cup.

The Fort William leg of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup gets under way on Saturday and continues into Sunday.

The event, which was named as the best downhill mountain bike event on the world cup circuit in 2017, will pit around 250 elite riders from 25 countries against each other.

It takes place on the slopes of Anoach Mor in the Nevis Range, with many riders getting their practice in early on Friday.

Last year, the spectacle was watched by more than 23,000 people over three days, with Australia's Tracey Hannah winning the women's event and South Africa's Greg Minnaar taking home a record seventh Fort William title in the men's.

Mr Minnaar is out of this year's competition with a fractured arm following a crash.

Mike Jardine, from organisers Rare Management, said: "Over the last 16 years we've worked with our partners to establish the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup's reputation as a world class spectacle and event experience for all the family.

"In that time, we've witnessed many memorable moments of phenomenal downhill action, especially when the final riders drop into the finish arena.

"The event brings elite riders, teams and spectators from all over the world to the Scottish Highlands, where they can enjoy a great experience and the legendary Fort William atmosphere."

The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup delivered an estimated £2.9m to the local economy in 2017 and £37m since 2002.

