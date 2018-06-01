  • STV
Youth LGBT to take centre stage at first Dundee Pride

Emma O'Neill

Funding was granted to allow youth orientated events to run at the first Pride in Dundee.

Youth: The Purple Dragon group will volunteer to run youth events.
Youth: The Purple Dragon group will volunteer to run youth events.

The first ever Dundee Pride will have special events organised for young lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) after a £2500 grant was received.

The events will by the Purple Dragons group and organised by LGBT charities Pink Saltire and LGBT Youth Scotland.

The group has been set up to help those under-25 learn new skills through volunteering and to help them make new friends.

Funding has come from the Dundee Youth Fund (£1500) and from the Young Scot Year of Young People fund (£1000).

Speaking at the cheque handover this week, Barry Jordan, who runs services in Dundee for LGBT Youth Scotland, said: "This funding will provide a great opportunity for LGBT young people to be supported to deliver a fantastic event in the city alongside Dundee Pride.

"We have worked closely with young people in the city, providing support, running youth groups and raising awareness to other service providers for around eight years now.

"Young people are really excited about this event because they have been hoping to see a Pride in Dundee for a long time.

"It will be a great chance to showcase the pride and talents of Dundee's LGBT young people."

Stuart Duffy, founder of the charity Pink Saltire, commented: "It's fantastic to see the young LGBT people in Dundee taking the initiative and organising events for their peers to celebrate the diversity of this great city and to create a safe and welcoming space for all.

"The young people have shown fantastic commitment and real enthusiasm for organising this Pride space for themselves and we've grateful to Young Scot and the Dundee Youth Fund for their support to make this event happen.

"We firmly believe young people in communities right around Scotland have lots to give back to their local area and this is one fantastic positive example of investing in their ideas to make life better for LGBT people."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.