Tornado-like funnel cloud in Perth as storms on the way

A funnel cloud is a tornado which has not made landfall, according to the Met Office.

A tornado-like funnel cloud has been seen in Perth, amid warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Scotland.

A funnel cloud is a swirling cone of water droplets which reach from the base of a rain-laden cloud towards the ground.

If the funnel touches land it becomes a tornado and if it reaches water it turns into a waterspout.

Because of the conditions necessary to create a the cloud, heavy rain, thunder and lightning often follow in their wake.

Criss McMillan caught the phenomenon on camera in Perth on Friday afternoon.

Flood warnings are in place nationwide ahead of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to sweep across Scotland this weekend.

Lightning and hail storms are also possible on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

The forecaster has issued a yellow alert covering most of mainland Scotland on Saturday, as well as western and southern Scotland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, environmental agency Sepa has put 16 flood warnings in place.

The UK experiences around 30 tornados each year but they are rarely powerful enough to cause any damage.

