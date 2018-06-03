Man in hospital after being assaulted by three people

The 35-year-old suffered head and body injuries during the attack in Perth.

Attack: Man was assaulted by three people (file pic). ©SNS Group

A man is being treated in hospital after being attacked by three people.

The 35-year-old suffered head and body injuries during the assault on South Street, Perth, at around 1.20am on Sunday.

He is being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are investigating a serious assault that occurred in Perth.

"It is believed that three suspects were involved in the incident and anybody who witnessed the assault or has any information in relation to it are asked to contact Police Scotland."

