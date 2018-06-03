Cocaine haul worth £110,000 seized by police in Highlands

A 26-year-old has been charged with drugs offences and is due to appear in court.

Cocaine: Police seize drug in Alness (file pic).

A haul of cocaine with an estimated street value of £110,000 has been seized by police in the Highlands.

Officers made the recovery in the Alness area on Saturday, as part of what they described as an "ongoing operation".

A 26-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector William Nimmo, said: "This is a significant recovery that has removed harmful drugs from our local communities.

"We will continue to take action against the supply of illegal drugs and would encourage anyone with information to contact us."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.