Walker seriously injured after being hit by falling rock
A walker was left badly injured after being hit by a falling rock on Skye.
The woman suffered a serious leg wound in the incident on the northernmost summit of the Trotternish peninsula on Friday.
She was lowered down a steep slope on a stretcher by Skye Mountain Rescue Team and then flown to Western Isles Hospital by the coastguard.
A spokesman for Skye MRT said: "It was back to Quiraing to rescue a foreign national who had sustained a serious leg injury, having been struck by a falling rock.
"The casualty was lowered down a steep slope by stretcher and then extracted by the coastguard.
"She was thereafter conveyed to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway."
