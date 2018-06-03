Walker seriously injured after being hit by falling rock

The woman suffered a serious leg wound in the incident on Skye on Friday.

A walker was left badly injured after being hit by a falling rock on Skye.

The woman suffered a serious leg wound in the incident on the northernmost summit of the Trotternish peninsula on Friday.

She was lowered down a steep slope on a stretcher by Skye Mountain Rescue Team and then flown to Western Isles Hospital by the coastguard.

A spokesman for Skye MRT said: "It was back to Quiraing to rescue a foreign national who had sustained a serious leg injury, having been struck by a falling rock.

"The casualty was lowered down a steep slope by stretcher and then extracted by the coastguard.

"She was thereafter conveyed to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway."

