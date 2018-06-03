Around 1300 walkers undertook the full 26-mile Mighty Stride on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5793000979001-biggest-ever-aberdeen-kiltwalk-raises-350-000-for-charity.jpg" />

More than 2200 people have taken part in Aberdeen's biggest ever Kiltwalk.

They are expected to have raised around £350,000 for local charities, including a £100,000 contribution from the Hunter Foundation.

Around 1300 walkers undertook the full 26-mile Mighty Stride, while another 1050 chose the 14 and 5-mile routes.

Tracy Johnstone from Kingswells led Sunday's Mighty Stride, raising money for Aberdeen children's charity Charlie House.

The 50-year-old founded the charity as a result of experiences with her youngest son, Louis, who is severely disabled and requires round-the-clock care.

The five-mile Wee Wander walk was led by Tracey Milne and her 10-year-old son Alfie, who were walking for Alfie's Trust.

Alfie was diagnosed at 18-months with lymphangiomatosis, an extremely rare and incurable disease.

The family set up the Trust to raise funds for research and patient support to help those suffering from the little-known condition.

Sir Tom Hunter, who founded the Hunter Foundation which supports the Kilwalk, said: "Today was very special and I want to thank each and every Kiltwalker who took part and made this our biggest Kiltwalk in Aberdeen to date.

"There is nothing more inspiring than seeing thousands of walkers in a sea of tartan, encouraging each other to cross the finish line to raise a huge amount of money for the causes they care about."

The St Andrews to Dundee Kiltwalk will take place on August 19, followed by the Edinburgh walk on September 16.

The STV Children's Appeal is the official grant making partner of the Kiltwalk and money raised by participants who walk for the Kiltwalk rather than choosing a charity themselves is distributed through the Appeal.

