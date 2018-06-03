  • STV
  • MySTV

Biggest ever Aberdeen Kiltwalk raises £350,000 for charity

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Around 1300 walkers undertook the full 26-mile Mighty Stride on Sunday.

More than 2200 people have taken part in Aberdeen's biggest ever Kiltwalk.

They are expected to have raised around £350,000 for local charities, including a £100,000 contribution from the Hunter Foundation.

Around 1300 walkers undertook the full 26-mile Mighty Stride, while another 1050 chose the 14 and 5-mile routes.

Tracy Johnstone from Kingswells led Sunday's Mighty Stride, raising money for Aberdeen children's charity Charlie House.

The 50-year-old founded the charity as a result of experiences with her youngest son, Louis, who is severely disabled and requires round-the-clock care.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk on 3/6/18
Kiltwalk

The five-mile Wee Wander walk was led by Tracey Milne and her 10-year-old son Alfie, who were walking for Alfie's Trust.

Alfie was diagnosed at 18-months with lymphangiomatosis, an extremely rare and incurable disease.

The family set up the Trust to raise funds for research and patient support to help those suffering from the little-known condition.

Sir Tom Hunter, who founded the Hunter Foundation which supports the Kilwalk, said: "Today was very special and I want to thank each and every Kiltwalker who took part and made this our biggest Kiltwalk in Aberdeen to date.

"There is nothing more inspiring than seeing thousands of walkers in a sea of tartan, encouraging each other to cross the finish line to raise a huge amount of money for the causes they care about."

The St Andrews to Dundee Kiltwalk will take place on August 19, followed by the Edinburgh walk on September 16.

The STV Children's Appeal is the official grant making partner of the Kiltwalk and money raised by participants who walk for the Kiltwalk rather than choosing a charity themselves is distributed through the Appeal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.