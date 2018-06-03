Swimmer flown to hospital after falling from rocks at loch

Nearby kayakers went to the man's aid during the incident on Sunday afternoon.

ARI: Man flown to Aberdeen hospital (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man has been flown to hospital after plunging into a Perthshire loch.

Nearby kayakers went to the man's aid after he fell from rocks at the Clunie Dam on Loch Tummel at 2.30pm on Sunday.

He was brought ashore by his rescuers near the Victoria Bridge and flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

The condition of the man, who was described as a swimmer by police, is unknown.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "We got a call at about 2.40pm and were told that somebody had fallen into the water.

"We sent the Prestwick Coastguard Helicopter along with what looks like two helimeds.

"The casualty was recovered from the water after falling from rocks."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "There was a distressed swimmer in the dam who has been taken to hospital.

"Kayakers went to his aid."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.