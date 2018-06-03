Man charged over death of man found injured in street

Mark Maguire died in hospital two days after being discovered in Fort William.

Mark Maguire: Died in hospital after being found in street.

A man has been charged over the death of another man who was found injured in the street.

Mark Maguire died in hospital two days after being discovered on Achintore Road in Fort William on May 13.

The 44-year-old was from Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire.

A 41-year-old man has now been charged in connection with his death and is expected to appear at Fort William Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man who was previously arrested by officers investigating the incident has been released without charge.

Detective inspector Richard Baird said: "Following extensive enquiries into the death of Mark Maguire I can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

"Our thoughts at this time are very much with Mark's family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while our investigation has been carried out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.